JHS Basketball Team Headed to State Championships in Glen Falls

Jamestown High School Basketball

The Jamestown High School Basketball team is headed to the State Championships in Glen Falls on Thursday.

Jamestown Public Schools are encouraging the community to cheer on the team when they depart from Jamestown High School at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17.

The Raiders play in the State Semifinals on Friday night at 7:45 p.m. versus Green Tech. If they win, they play in the State Championship game on Saturday night at 8:45 p.m. versus the winner of Mt. Vernon versus Baldwin game. All games are played at Cool Insuring Arena.

All games will be streamed online via the subscription service, NFHS network, at nfhsnetwork.com, and locally on WJTN.

