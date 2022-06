The Jamestown High School’s annual Battle of the Classes will be held on Monday, June 6.

The event will take place at 5:00 p.m. at Strider Field with the rain date set for Wednesday, June 8.

The cost to attend the Battle of the Classes is $1 presale or $2 at the gate. Presale tickets can be obtained from a class officer or a JHS class advisor.

All proceeds from the Battle of the Classes will benefit the UCAN Women’s Shelter.