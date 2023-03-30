WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

JHS Battle of the Classes Tonight

JHS Battle of the Classes

The 42nd annual Jamestown High School Battle of the Classes takes place tonight.

The event is at 6:30 p.m. in the McElrath Gymnasium. Proceeds from the annual competition will benefit the Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County.

The school-wide competition will include games, skills contests, and dance-off.

Over the last four decades, the school has raised over $300,000 for community organizations and charities.

Proceeds will help benefit MHA’s “Code Blue Warming Center” established earlier this year.

MHA executive director Steven Cobb said the donation from JHS students will help to make physical updates to the association’s Gateway Center space to provide shower, laundry, and technology services to those in need across the community.

Those interested in donating can contact Tony Dolce at anthony.j.dolce@jpsny.org. Tickets for the event $2 at the door.

