JHS Students Place 1st and 2nd in 10th Annual Collection Connections Speech Contest

Two Jamestown High School students came in first and second in the 10th annual College Connections student speech contest.

The contest, held April 27 in the Scharmann Theatre of Jamestown Community College, featured twelve students from schools offering JCC’s public speaking course.

Sophomore McKenna Schneider and Senior Siena DeAngelo took the $100 first and $75 second place prizes respectively. Leila Mele, a senior from Salamanca High School, took the $50 third place award.

Speakers were judged on their eye contact, pace, volume, pitch, content, research, and organization of speech. This year’s topic was “Where can your generation find the best education?” Many of the speeches touched on the importance of real-world experiences and hands-on learning. Contestants were also asked to deliver a one-minute impromptu speech.

The College Connections program partners with 39 schools in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties, providing high school students the opportunity to take JCC courses and earn college credit.