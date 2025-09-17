Jim Bickhart Named 2025 Recipient Of Joseph H. Mason Award

United Way of Chautauqua County has announced that the late James S. “Jim” Bickhart of Dunkirk has been selected as the 2025 recipient of the Joseph H. Mason Award.

Presented annually by United Way, the Joseph H. Mason Award is a recognition of the exceptional community involvement and volunteerism of local labor members. Though in its 44th year, the award had previously been exclusive to southern Chautauqua County union members — which changed to a countywide award with last year’s merger.

This year’s posthumous award in memory of Jim Bickhart marks the first time the award has been given to a northern Chautauqua County resident as well as a United Steelworkers of America labor union member.

Jim will be recognized at United Way’s annual “Salute To Labor” gala dinner which will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 9 at the Athenaeum Hotel on the grounds of Chautauqua Institution. His wife Theresa will accept the award on his behalf. Tickets for that event can be purchased by calling United Way at (716) 483-1561.

Jim Bickhart’s involvement stretched from the shop floor to the halls of labor governance, while his extensive record of community service reflected the same commitment to improving the lives of others.

He joined Allegheny Ludlum Corporation in 1967 as a rolling mill operator in Dunkirk and shortly after starting his union career there, he swiftly rose through the ranks—serving as shop steward, then trustee, recording secretary, vice president, and ultimately President of USWA Local 2693. Bickhart was the International Staff Representative for USWA District 4 for 18 years. His skills as a negotiator and arbitrator were highly respected, and he rarely backed down from a fight when it came to protecting workers’ rights.

Bickhart’s union tenure spanned 57 years, during which he chaired key committees and launched many initiatives. He served on the Dunkirk Area Labor Council AFL-CIO for 33 years including as president for 30 years. Bickhart held positions such as Vice President of New York State AFL-CIO. He served as a delegate to the Western New York Area Labor Federation for a number of years.

Upon retirement in 2003, Jim was appointed by the USW to the Alliance for American Manufacturing Committee. Even after retiring in 2003, he remained deeply engaged, leading the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (SOAR) as District 4 Coordinator and president of Chapter 4-1.

Jim left a lasting impact. He and his wife of more than 56 years, Theresa, were a recognized team in Chautauqua County – often working together on causes close to their hearts. Both were recognized by the Democratic and Republican committees for their dedication to community service.

He served on the Salvation Army Advisory Board for Dunkirk, and was on the American Cancer Society, County Board of Directors. He served on the Brooks Memorial Building Fundraiser. He served on the Dunkirk Regional Planning Board. He was a labor delegate to the United Way Board. He was an advisor for Boy Scouts Explorer Ship 54. He served on the Board of Directors for Workers Memorial from its inception in 2001.

Jim was well recognized for his labor and civic achievements. In 1972 he received the Admiral Hooper Award from the United States Naval Reserve. Jim was honorably discharged from the United States Naval Reserve in 1984 after 24 years of service. He retired as First Class Petty Officer. In 1975 he was selected to Who’s Who in Labor. In 1989 Jim received the CSEA Community Service Award presented by LU 807. In 1993 Jim was honored by the Chautauqua County Democratic Committee at the Annual Labor Dinner. In 2005 the Chautauqua County Republican Committee recognized Jim and Theresa for their community. In 2006 Jim received the AFL-CIO Labor Leader of the Year Award. In 2016, Jim received a Lifetime Achievement Award from United Steel Workers. In 2023 the Dunkirk Area Labor Council AFL-CIO presented Jim with the Life Achievement Award for over 50 years of service to the labor movement and to the community.

Jim was nominated by Hank Hoisington, President of CSEA Retirees Chautauqua/Cattaraugus Counties.