JLDC Adds Two New Loan Programs

The City of Jamestown Local Development Corporation has approved two new loan programs for businesses.

Department of Development Director Crystal Surdyk said some of the old loan programs were not being utilized as much or needed to be restructured. She said one of the new programs is geared toward loans in the amount of $10,000 to $15,000 dollars, “And because, you know, there were often times businesses that are applying for loans they don’t need that $70,000 or $100,000 loan. They really need something that’s a bit smaller just to get them going, help them get started.”

Surdyk said the other new loan program was an old program that had its language simplified, “Just taking out extraneous language. We had some loans that were specific to artisans. We had loans that were specific to what they were going to use the loan for, so we just put them together into one category rather than having separate loans for very specific items or very specific uses.”

Businesses interested in learning more about the loan programs may contact Stephanie Wright on the DOD office at (716) 483-7654.