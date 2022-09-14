Joe Sempolinski Sworn in as Congressman for NY 23rd District

Joe Sempolinski has been sworn into the United States House of Representatives as Congressman for the 23rd district of New York.

Sempolinski, speaking on the floor of the House Tuesday night, said he’s been repeatedly asked why he would run when he will only serve for four months, “My answer has always been it would be an honor to serve for 4 minutes. Most people in history have lived their lives under despots and tyrants. But not here, not in America, that is the freedom our ancestors purchased for us at such great cost. We choose those who speak for us. To do so is a sacred thing.”

Sempolinski is filling the remainder of Tom Reed‘s term after Reed stepped down this Spring for a new job. The new 23rd District will be a contest between state Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy and Democrat Max Della Pia.