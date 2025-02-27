John Healy Appointed To IDA Board

John Healy has been appointed to the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors.

Healy, who is the Executive Director of the Builders Exchange of the Southern Tier, replaces Brad Walters, who stepped down from the board after retiring from the Builders Exchange at the end of 2024.

Healy has more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry, including architecture/engineering; construction administration; estimating; and project management with educational, health care, commercial, utility, and infrastructure projects. He has worked for the Builders Exchange of the Southern Tier (BEST) since 2021.

By virtue of being appointed to the IDA Board of Directors, Healy will also assume a seat on the boards of the Chautauqua Regional Economic Development Corporation (CREDC) and the Chautauqua County Capital Resource Corporation (CRC).

He is a member of numerous local organizations including the Workforce Investment Board; Jamestown YMCA; and the Jamestown Noon Rotary Club, where he served as past president. His educational background includes an MBA from the Franciscan University of Steubenville; a BA from the University of Mount Union; and is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).

Healy is a native of Steubenville, Ohio, and currently lives in Bemus Point with his wife Betsy (Myott) and their four sons.