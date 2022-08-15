Johnny Carson Exhibit Opens at National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center and special guests celebrated the opening of an exhibit on Johnny Carson this weekend.

Carson Entertainment Group President and nephew of Johnny Carson, Jeff Sotzing, said the new exhibit, Johnny Carson – The Immersive Experience, is to show the impact the show had, “And the fact that Johnny has really, really, was able to make that show what it is. He’s the guy who really started it, Steve Allen and Johnny. But he perfected it, I think. He made it his own show. And the monologue is a humorous chronology of current events, talking about gas prices going up to 50-cents. Things like that. It’s just great!”

Sotzing started working on the Tonight Show in 1978 where he worked on cataloging and inventorying all the material on the show that existed.

He said he loves that the National Comedy Center is able to preserve Carson’s work and that it’s an exhibit that can change, “They show his monologue, they show his interaction with the guests, and it’s a very, very difficult job to do. And he was so good at it that he managed to make it look super easy to do and it’s not. If you talk to anyone who has done the show, they’ll tell you there’s a lot of balls in the air at one time, and it’s live. That’s the other thing.”

Johnny Carson – The Immersive Experience is now open to the public to view at the National Comedy Center. For more information, visit comedycenter.org