Journalist, Author Scott Kindberg Keynote Speaker for JCC Commencement

Award-winning journalist and author Scott Kindberg will present the keynote address to Jamestown Community College graduates at its 2024 commencement events.

Kindberg is a lifelong resident of Jamestown and the regional sports editor for The Post-Journal and its sister publications the Dunkirk Observer and Warren Times Observer.

A recent inductee of the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame, Kindberg began his career as the assistant general manager of the Jamestown Expos before joining The Post-Journal as a sports reporter in 1983. From 1987 to2015, Kindberg became the assistant sports editor, and covered the Buffalo Bills and their four consecutive Super Bowl appearances. His work has earned 14 New York State Associated Press awards.

Kindberg has also authored 10 books and co-edited “Our Game: from Unknowns to Tarp Skunks,” a book about the history of baseball in Jamestown.

He is a Jamestown High School, JCC, and Point Park University graduate. Kindberg lives in Jamestown with his wife and has three sons and three grandchildren.