JPD Investigating Shooting Death of Lockport Man

East Sixth Street and American Place

Jamestown Police are investigating a shooting late Saturday night that resulted in the death of a Lockport man.

JPD reports they were called to the area of East Sixth Street and American Place around 11:30 Saturday for reports of multiple shots fired. Officers were told that a vehicle took a shooting victim to UPMC Chautauqua. That victim, 37-year old Shawn Black, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is on-going and Police are asking anyone with information on this homicide to contact them at 716-483-7537. Anonymous tips can also be left at 716-483-8477.

This is the first homicide in the city of Jamestown for 2022.

