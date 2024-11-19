JPD Looking For Suspect in Fatal Shooting

The Jamestown Police Department is looking for a person of interest in the shooting death of Corey Johnson this past August in downtown Jamestown.

JPD is asking for the public’s help in locating Jermaine Holloman in regards to the fatal shooting of Johnson on August 16 near the Wine Cellar on North Main Street.

Holloman has an active warrant out of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office for an unrelated incident. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information of Holloman’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7536 or call 9-1-1 and report it to your local agency.