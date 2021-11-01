WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / JPD Needs Public Help Finding Shooters in Friday Incident

JPD Needs Public Help Finding Shooters in Friday Incident

By Leave a Comment

Police are asking for the public’s help in a Friday afternoon shooting in Jamestown. Jamestown Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at Dover and Bowen Streets just before 1:30pm, Friday.

An investigation found two shooters exchanged gunfire in the street but there were no reports of any injuries. Both shooters ran from the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Jamestown Police at 716 483-7537 or via the Anonymous Tips line at 716 483 8477 (Tips). All calls and tips are kept confidential.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.