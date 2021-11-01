JPD Needs Public Help Finding Shooters in Friday Incident

Police are asking for the public’s help in a Friday afternoon shooting in Jamestown. Jamestown Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at Dover and Bowen Streets just before 1:30pm, Friday.

An investigation found two shooters exchanged gunfire in the street but there were no reports of any injuries. Both shooters ran from the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Jamestown Police at 716 483-7537 or via the Anonymous Tips line at 716 483 8477 (Tips). All calls and tips are kept confidential.