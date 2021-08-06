JPD Reports Man Died Accidentally After Pick-Up Truck Fell On Him

Jamestown Police report a man died after a truck he was working on fell on him. Jamestown Fire and EMS went to 153 Hopkins Avenue this morning after receiving a report of a person trapped under a vehicle. Emergency response units found a 28 year-old man trapped under a pick-up truck that was being worked on inside the garage at the location. The victim died as result of injuries sustained from the weight of the vehicle falling upon him while he worked on the truck. The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.