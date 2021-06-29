JPD Say Two Teenage Girls Responsible for Arson Fire That Destroyed Jamestown Royal Company

Jamestown Police Investigators report two teenage girls are responsible for the fire that destroyed the former Jamestown Royal Company Friday night. After reviewing surveillance videos of the area, police say they saw a 14-year old and 15-year old go into 308 Crescent Street prior to the fire starting and leaving as the building started to burn. The teenagers ran away down the railroad tracks. Both girls have been interviewed and released to a parent. They will face charges in Chautauqua County Family Court at a later date.

Deputy Fire Chief Matt Coon said he’s pleased with the outcome, “All the departments and everybody’s that’s been involved with the incident right from the very first initial alarm have worked very diligently to try bring resolution not only to the fire suppression effort and get that site cleaned up, but also to try to hold those responsible for the incident itself and putting everybody in harm’s way.”

Coon said the goal now shifts toward mitigating the hazards at the site, “It is hazardous down there. There’s obviously a lot of debris in the area. We encourage everyone to stay out of the area. There’s been some temporary fencing erected. And going forward in the coming days, we’re be working toward a final resolution to get it cleaned up.”

Coon said anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact Jamestown Police’s anonymous TIP line at (716) 483-8477.