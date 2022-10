Jamestown Police are celebrating “National Coffee with a Cop” day today.

People are invited to come to the Tim Horton’s in Brooklyn Square from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to meet with local Jamestown Police officers.

The mission of the event is to, “break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to the know the officers in your neighborhood.”