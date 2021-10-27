JPS Announces Procedures for School Closings Due to Winter Weather

As we get closer to winter, Jamestown Public Schools are reminding parents how school delays or closures will be announced in the event of inclement weather.

Delays or closings will be announced on area radio and television stations, on JPS’ Facebook and Twitter pages; and communicated with families and staff using the direct messaging system. You’re asked to contact your child’s main office to update your contact information for the direct messaging system.

For a one-hour delays, school will start at 9:20 a.m. for elementary schools, 9:30 a.m. for middle schools, and 9 a.m. for the high school.

For two-hour delays, elementary schools will start at 10:20 a.m., middle schools at 10:30 a.m., and the high school at 10 a.m.

Once schools are in session, they will usually remain open if adverse weather conditions develop during the day. In some cases, after-school and evening activities may be canceled. A decision will be made by 1 p.m. and local media will be notified, along with posting on JPS’ social media and direct messaging system.

In the event of after school and evening activities being cancelled, all after school programs will be prepared to receive children, but will contact parents to encourage early pick up, and will stay with children until parents can safely pick up their child.

In the case of school closings or an early closing, all activities including: clubs, sports, alternative education, board meetings and community activities held at a school will be canceled for that evening.