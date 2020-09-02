JPS Holds New Teacher Orientation

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Public Schools recently held an on-line, new teacher. JPS Superintendent, Dr. Kevin Whitaker addressed the new teachers, through Zoom.

“I am very glad you are here. You are coming into teaching at a very unique time with on-line teaching being a component due to the pandemic. It can be tough to build relationships in this situation but just remember that the most important to being a good teacher is your grit and your heart. Kids will feel when your heart and energy is focused on them and will respond positively when you are there for them. JPS is a great place. We have a great staff, great kids, great administrators and a wonderful community. I look forward to meeting you in person.”

Whether new to teaching, or just new to JPS, teachers were given the opportunity to become acquainted with the many people, resources and services that are available to support them.

This year’s group of 9 new teachers spent two days virtually meeting, and learning, with representatives from the Jamestown Teachers’ Association, staff development office, human resources and information services with a focus on supporting them with distance learning.

Michelle McDowell, Chief Academic Officer, explained, “The new teacher orientation is the first phase of a multi-faceted Teacher Induction Program focused on supporting the success and professional growth of these teachers. Throughout the school year, additional opportunities, to include workshops and mentoring, will be provided to assist new teachers in meeting their professional goals, and assuring that Jamestown Public Schools District students have the very best education.”