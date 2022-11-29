JRC Accepting Applications For Downtown Building, Business Improvement Program Funds

The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation is accepting applications for its downtown building and business improvement program.

Urban Core Director Frank Besse said the JRC will award up to $25,000 in matching funds for various costs associated with improving a downtown business or building.

Besse said the funding is geared toward incentiving people to make their business or building more profitable, “We don’t want to just look at repairs. Those are important, but we’re trying to inspire and get new or different thinking around the buildings. And it doesn’t have to be new or the first time ever in the world. There’s a lot of examples, maybe in Jamestown or across the country, that people could do, adding seating, changing the flow of buildings, things like that that we want to see people take on that’s maybe a little risky. We want to be there to support them.”

Pre-applications are due December 19th with the full application due January 17th. Only those who complete the pre-application will be given access to the full application.

To learn more about eligibility and apply, visit jamestownrenaissance.org.

Grant awards will be announced in February 2023.

For more information, contact Frank Besse at 716-708-6761 or Frank@jamestownrenaissance.org.