JRC Director Frank Besse to be Speaker at Marvin House this Wednesday

The Marvin House monthly lunch speaker for September will be Jamestown Renaissance Corporation Urban Core Director Frank Besse. Besse will speak following a noon luncheon this Wednesday.

Besse has been a small business owner, starting a screen-printing business, founding the Chautauqua Soap Company, and currently co-owning Labyrinth Press Company and Brazil Lounge.

Those interested in attending the lunch may make reservations by contacting the Marvin House for reservations at 488-6206. The cost is $18 for members and $21 for non-members.

