JRC’s ‘Paint Jamestown’ Program Looking for Funding to Expand

The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation‘s ‘Paint Jamestown’ program is looking for additional funding in order to expand.

Neighborhood Project Director Mary Maxwell presented on the program to the City Council Housing Committee.

She said the program started in 2019 where if homeowners painted their houses with historic color schemes, they could receive a 25%, or $2,500, reimbursement on costs, “So, so far, the total for three years – we’ve done seven properties, $34,000 has been invested, $27,000 was (home)owner (invested), and the Jamestown Renaissance paid $7,709, which is 22%. So we’re getting a good return on our money.”

Maxwell said 8 applicants are signed up for 2022. She said the reimbursement rate has been raised to 30%, or $3,000. Currently, the JRC has $15,547 of the $24,000 needed for the program.

Maxwell said the program is currently only happening in the target areas due to staff and financial shortages, “That is Allen Park-UPMC has one. We’re moving out of that and going into the northside, so we’re about to present it to the northside people. I don’t like to present this and the Renaissance Block Challenge at the same time. People get confused. What I would like to see is some American Rescue funds and take this all over the city.”

Those looking for more information on the Paint Jamestown program may contact Mary Maxwell at mary@jamestownrenaissance.org.

City Council also heard a presentation from Chautauqua Home Rehabilitation and Improvement Corporation Executive Director Joshua Freifeld on home improvement grant programs.

Freifeld discussed the Restore program, Access to Homes program, and Access to Heroes program.

In order to qualify, Freifeld said the homeowner has to be current on the house’s mortgage and taxes, as well as have homeowner’s insurance. He said homeowners also must meet any income requirements required. A 3-year lien is also put on the property to prevent the homeowner from selling the house immediately after work is done.

For more information on CHRIC’s programs, call 716-753-4650.