June 29-30 Free Fishing Days in New York State

This Saturday and Sunday are free fishing days in New York State.

During free fishing days, the fishing license requirement is waived for freshwater fishing on New York’s waters.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Summer break is almost here, and New York’s free fishing days provide the perfect opportunity for anyone eager to try fishing for the first time. With a wide variety of freshwater settings and sportfish species, anglers have a wide range of fishing experiences to choose from.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “If you want to eat the fish you catch this weekend or at any time, be sure to visit health.ny.gov/fish for advice based on the waterbody, type of fish and information for sensitive populations like pregnant people and children.”

The Free Fishing Days program began in 1991 to give people who might not fish a chance to try the rewarding sport of freshwater fishing at no cost, introduce people to a new hobby and encourage people to support conservation by purchasing a New York State fishing license.

DEC has partnered with libraries across the State, including the Prendergast Library in Jamestown, to provide a fishing rod lending program. In addition to borrowing a book, library patrons can sign out a fishing rod. This program offers an opportunity for people to try fishing before deciding to purchase their own gear. For more information and a list of participating libraries visit https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/freshwater-fishing/learn-to-fish/i-fish-ny-programs#loaner

During designated free fishing days, New York residents and non-residents are permitted to fish for free without a fishing license. Free fishing day participants are reminded that although the requirement for a fishing license is waived during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. In addition to Free Fishing Days, there are also “learn to fish” opportunities available through DEC-approved free fishing clinics. For a list of what’s currently scheduled visit https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/freshwater-fishing/learn-to-fish/free-clinics