JURA Approves Property Sale That Will Result In New Housing

The Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency has approved the sale of property on North Main Street to be used for housing development.

JURA members approved a resolution selling 810 North Main Street to Monroe & More LLC for $2,923.81.

Department of Development Director Crystal Surdyk said the city had initially took title of the property two years ago with the intention to make it a 19A rehabilitation property, but found the house had deteriorated more than anticipated, “Monroe and Moore actually has purchased the house next door to 810, North Maine, and so the intention of selling it to them is they will do demolition of both properties, and we’ll do so they’ve been working on developing a manufactured, manufactured housing, and so they’re working on kind of a model. So the expectation is that this will be sort of their pilot project.”

Surdyk said Monroe and More will still have to go through the site plan review process with the Jamestown Planning Commission before they start construction. She said she anticipates that the two properties will be demolished within the next month.

JURA also approved the sale of five JURA owned parcels to Ramsay Agriculture in the amount of $18,530.60. Ramsay Agriculture plans to redevelop the properties as part of their vertical farming operation at 41 Winsor Street.