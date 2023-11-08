Kim Ecklund Defeats Eddie Sundquist To Become Mayor of Jamestown

Jamestown will have a new mayor in 2024 as Republican Kim Ecklund has defeated Democratic incumbent Mayor Eddie Sundquist in a vote of 2,413 to 2,204.

Ecklund said it has been a long nine months of campaigning, “You come into it with a lot of emotions and building up to the night you get a lot of anxiety. I think I’ve walked 16,000 steps tonight just pacing. So, I’m just trying to get in the moment, see where we’re at, and see how comfortable I am where we’re at. Just, honoring everyone who ran. It was a great campaign on our side and I appreciate everything.”

Ecklund said she’ll be taking in the moment in the coming days, “Despite all the rumors, I have not spoken to anybody about a position, a transition team, any of that. I think that has to be first and foremost outside of my role for the rest of the year on City Council and first and foremost is that city budget.”

Sundquist said he fought hard the last four years to improve the city of Jamestown and wishes Ecklund well as she transitions to her new role.

He added he still has work to do before his term ends on December 31, “We have a lot of grants that the city has received that we still have to see through. We have a lot of other opportunities, including the budget, that have to be completed. So, we’ll continue to work right up until the very last day for the people of Jamestown and I’ve been proud to do it the last four years.”

Some changes are coming to Jamestown City Council with Republican Russ Bonfiglio joining Republican incumbents Randy Daversa and Jeff Russell. The three GOP candidates defeated Democrat Alyssa Porter for the three At Large seats.

In Ward 1, Republican Brent Sheldon won reelection against Democrat Travis Knight.

Ward 3 Councilmember Regina Brackman defeated Republican challenger Robert Reedy.

In Ward 4, republican challenger Joe Paterniti defeated Democratic incumbent Marie Carrubba.

Ward 5 Council member Bill Reynolds won his seat again against Democrat Kaycee Colburn.

And in Ward 6, Republican incumbent Andrew Faulkner defeated Democrat Vanessa Weinert.

The Chautauqua County Legislature will keep its 15 to 4 Republican super majority.

Democratic incumbent Billy Torres lost his District 9 seat to Republican Phillip Landy.

District 10 legislator Jamie Gustafson defeated Democrat Julie Jackson-Forsberg.

District 11 legislator Dave Wilfong won reelection against Democrat Bob Whitney.

In District 12, Democrat Fred Larson defeated Republican incumbent Elisabeth Rankin.

and in District 13, Democratic incumbent Tom Nelson defeated Republican Joseph Tickle.

Two state propositions that eliminate the constitutional debt limit for small city school districts and extend an existing constitutional provision regarding indebtedness for the construction and maintenance of sewage facilities have both passed as well.

For complete election results, visit VoteChautauqua.com