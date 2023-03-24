Kim Ecklund Formally Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Jamestown

Kim Ecklund said, “It takes a village” as she formally announced her candidacy for mayor of Jamestown.

The Republican endorsed candidate, speaking before a packed room of supporters and elected officials, said this is about doing what’s right, “It’s not really hard to take and do the right thing. It’s not hard to be honest. And know that we’re going to meet with some opposition. People are going to agree to disagree. We’re not going to make everybody happy. But at the end of the day, if you do what’s right we’ll succeed.”

Ecklund has served as a City Council member at Large since 2004, also serving on the City Council’s Public Works and Finance committees and has been the Chair of the Finance Committee for over three years.

She will face Democratic incumbent Mayor Eddie Sundquist in the November Elections.

Ecklund said as she’s gone door to door for petitions, she’s hearing that Jamestown residents are looking for a change in leadership, “But I think people have been receptive to my leadership on the finance team and concern for this city’s future, fiscally. And, I think they’re ready to see some changes. There’s a lot of things going on in this city, some of which we can and cannot control. Drugs is a huge issue. Problems with the youth. I do a lot with youth and I’ve mentored youth for 20 years.”

Ecklund said whoever is mayor next will have a tough task as the over $28 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds are closed to being used up. She said that’s why hard conversations about the $1.8 million in SAFER funding to hire eight firefighters are being had, “It’s great for three years but at the end of the three years, who wants to lay them off? I don’t. If we can’t afford it, they’re going to get laid off. So, those are financial tough decisions and, like I said, when I had the conversation with the firefighter today, his answer was, ‘Let’s just do this and worry about it later.’ My answer from a financial background is, ‘That’s not how I work,’ I gotta know up front. You hear me all the time at council, give me the numbers. Give me the numbers, show me how it’s going to work.”

Ecklund added that she will be releasing her platform once the petition process is completed. Petitions are due to the Board of Elections by April 6.