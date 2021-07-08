Kwik Fill-Red Apple Food Mart Raising Funds for 25th Annual Laurel Memorial Run/Walk

Kwik Fill and Red Apple Food Mart locations are selling paper cards to raise money for the 25th Annual Laurel Memorial Run and Walk. The fundraiser is taking place through July 18th.

Customers who buy a card can write their name on it and have it displayed in the store. The suggested contribution is $1, but donations of any amount are appreciated. Donation containers also will be set up in some locations.

All of the money raised in Chautauqua County will go to “Filling the Gap,” which works with The Resource Center to improve the lives of people with disabilities and their families.

The Laurel Memorial Run/Walk was created by Wayne and Elaine Hotelling of Silver Creek in honor of their oldest daughter, who had Down syndrome. The event seeks to raise public awareness about individuals with disabilities while providing an opportunity for people with disabling conditions, and those without, to come together at a fun, family-friendly event.

This year’s Laurel Memorial Run/Walk takes place July 16th and 17th. The first day consists of a relay run and a 30-mile endurance run from Jamestown to Dunkirk. The following day in Silver Creek there will be an 8-kilometer run, a 5k fitness walk, a 1k fun walk, children’s runs, and “Laurel’s Legacy Lap,” in which people with disabilities take a lap around the track at the village ball field.

For more information about the Laurel Memorial Run/Walk, call (716) 661-4735 or visit www.laurel-run.com.