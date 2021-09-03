Labor Day Weekend Festivities Planned in Bemus Point

Labor Day weekend festivities including a fireworks display and Kallie’s Krusade Fundraiser will be held in Bemus Point this weekend.

The Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House is holding a Chicken BBQ on Saturday afternoon with live music followed by “The Great Golf Ball Drop” at 4pm. The Ball drop will feature a helicopter carrying hundreds of marked golf balls that will be dropped onto the golf course. Whichever ball lands closest to a pin has a chance to win up to $10-thousand dollars. Proceeds from the event go to the Bemus Point’s Volunteer Fire Department and the Bemus Point Business Association.

On Sunday, September 5th, a fireworks display will be held at 9pm from the golf course. Organizers say it will be visible from various spots on Chautauqua Lake.

And Monday, September 6th will feature the Kallie’s Krusade Karnival Fundraiser from 8am to 2pm at the Golf Course.

The day will begin with a Motorcycle Kruise for Kallie and the Kolors for Kallie run. Participants can pre-register online or the day of, registration for both events will begin at 8AM.

The fundraiser will feature a petting zoo, face painting, a photo booth, carnival games, food, music, and more.

This fundraising event provides financial relief and community support to families stricken with childhood disease through Kallie’s Krusade.