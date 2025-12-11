Lake Effect Snow To Cause Travel Difficulties For AM, PM Commutes

Motorists should give themselves time to get to their destination this morning due to snow covered roads.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo upgraded a Winter Weather Advisory to a Lake Effect Snow Warning, which will be in effect until 4:00 a.m. Friday.

We can expect heavy lake effect snow in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Southern Erie Counties with additional snow accumulations of six to 10 inches in the most persistent lake snow areas. Winds could gust as high as 35 miles per hour which will produce blowing and drifting snow in open areas.

This morning and evening commutes will be impacted by snow. Motorists should prepare for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility.