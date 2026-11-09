Lake Erie Regional Grape Program Announce Survey Of Unsold Grapes

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s Lake Erie Regional Grape Program has announced the 2026 Survey of Unsold Grapes.

The Lake Erie Regional Grape Program surveyed growers in 2025 to find out how many grapes were not sold after harvest. This data was used to show the economic impact of the current market conditions on grape growers in Pennsylvania and New York. Data was collected, analyzed, and can be found in this article: 2025 Unsold Grapes Survey Results

With the 2026 grape harvest wrapped up, growers who had unsold grapes this harvest are asked to fill out this year’s survey.

The Lake Erie Regional Grape Program, along with collaborating Land Grant Universities of Penn State University Extension and Cornell University Extension; are asking grape growers from both New York and Pennsylvania States to complete survey here: https://pennstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_50k4ikgim3ATrLM

Grape growers will be asked to answer questions about the grape varieties they grew in 2026 and couldn’t sell due to current market conditions.

The purpose of this survey is to estimate and report on the economic impact that is the result of the current grape market conditions. Results could be used by growers, industry groups, and politicians to make decisions regarding growing, marketing and/or policy change.

A report of the results from the survey will be published on the Penn State Extension’s and Cornell Extension’s respective websites. The results will additionally be published in the Lake Erie Regional Grape Program Crop Update.

Responses are completely confidential. Only data regarding tonnage, regions, average prices, and minimum and maximum prices per ton by variety received are reported so that no individual’s answers will ever be identified.

If you have any questions about this survey or its outcomes, please contact Andrew Holden, Extension Educator at 716-640-2656 or azh6192@psu.edu.