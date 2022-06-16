Lake Sewer District Expansion Passes Public Facilities Committee

The expansion of the South Chautauqua Lake Sewer District to include the rest of the west side of Chautauqua Lake has cleared the County Legislature’s Public Facilities committee.

The Committee reviewed three resolutions related to bonding for $24 million for the project, establishing a capital account for construction, and establishing the new district boundaries.

South and Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer District Director Tom Walsh, speaking to the committee, said the Phase 2 extension is a build-on to the Phase One extension that is currently being built between Ashville and Stow, “Phase 2 will approximately offer municipal sewer for over 500 parcels for 350 developed properties. By extending the district and offering sewer to the west Phase 2 customers, this will complete the sewer extension and provide sewer service to the entire west side of Chautauqua Lake itself.”

Walsh said Phase 1 construction is currently on schedule and on budget.