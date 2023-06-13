Lakewood Village Hall Recommended for State & National Registers of Historic Places

New York State Board for Historic Preservation has recommended that the Lakewood Village Hall be added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

The State and National Register listing can assist owners in revitalizing properties, making them eligible for various public preservation programs and incentives, such as matching State grants and federal and state historic rehabilitation tax credits.

Lakewood Village Hall, also known as the Anthony C. Caprino Municipal Building, is a Craftsman-style municipal building originally constructed in 1915.

According to the state, the building is significant for its long association with the establishment and expansion of Lakewood’s civic and municipal services- including serving as the home for the Lakewood fire department for eighty years- and has also been a location to host community meetings and events.

The building currently houses governmental offices, the Lakewood Police Department, and the Lakewood History Museum.