LaMancuso Named “Rising Star”

Jamestown attorney John LaMancuso has been named a “Rising Star” by lawyer rating service, Super Lawyers. No more than 2.5% of lawyers in the state are designated Rising Stars.

LaMancuso is a partner in the law firm of Lewis & Lewis, P.C. and was included in Super Lawyers’ Annual List of Top Attorneys in Upstate New York which was released in print in August.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The Rising Stars selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. To be eligible for designation as a Rising Star, the attorney must be 40 years old or younger and in practice for 10 years or less.

