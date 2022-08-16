Langworthy Receives Endorsements for 23rd Congressional District Primary

23rd Congressional Republican Primary candidate Nick Langworthy received two endorsements at a stop in Jamestown Monday.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and State Assemblyman Andy Goodell both offered their support to the Chautauqua County native who is facing Carl Paladino in a bid to win the chance to appear on the Republican line in November.

Langworthy was born in Jamestown and graduated from Pine Valley High School. He has been the State GOP Chairman for the last three years.

Langworthy said if elected, he wants to fight for energy independence, “It’s a speculative market, energy is. And when the President comes in on day one and says, ‘We’re shutting down the Keystone pipeline. We’re making it harder to drill, and we’re tightening on leases,’ that tells the energy sector, ‘We’re closed for business.’ While the other parts of the Southern Tier have the Saudi Arabia of natural gas. And our state government stands in the way of us drilling for that gas safely, just like they do in the state of Pennsylvania. And it’s cost us job after job, opportunity after opportunity, meanwhile Pennsylvania booms by comparison.”

Langworthy also wants to see the wall on the southern U.S. border get completed and to get the country out of some of the free trade agreements in order to encourage more products to be made in the United States. He added he would be an advocate for agriculture and that he believes the district can be another bread basket for the world.

Langworthy added that while he and Paladino probably would have similar voting records, there are differences, “I’m not going to embarrass this community. And I can’t say that for my opponent. He’s got a track record. When people have counted on him, many of us counted on him to carry the ball when he ran for governor and he blew it. And he blew it in historic fashion. And when you had the same thing for the school board. He was supposed to fix the school board and he blew it. And the Buffalo City Schools suffered even more because of his behavior. That won’t happen with me.”

Early voting for the Republican Primary and the special election for the 23rd Congressional District continues until Sunday, August 21st. The last day to vote will be the primary day of Tuesday, August 23rd. Visit votechautauqua.com for more information.