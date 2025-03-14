Law Enforcement Increase Patrols For St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

New York State Police and local law enforcement will have increased patrols this weekend through St. Patrick’s Day to combat drunk, impaired and reckless driving.

Chautauqua County Sheriff and President of the NYS Sheriffs’ Association Jim Quattrone said, “St. Patrick’s Day is a great time to wear green and prepare for spring. It is NOT a great time to drive impaired. If you want the luck of the Irish to be with you, have a plan to not drive impaired by alcohol or drugs. Deputies will be on the lookout for impaired motorists who are on the road looking for a pot of gold. The Sheriffs of New York State want you to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day and be safe on the roadways.”

In addition to DWI (driving while intoxicated) checkpoints, law enforcement officers will increase road patrols during the traffic enforcement period to surveil for drivers who are speeding or distracted, or those violating the “Move Over Law.” New York State Police will also conduct checks at retail establishments targeting underage drinking and unlawful sales to minors during the campaign.

During last year’s St. Patrick’s Day impaired driving enforcement campaign, officers statewide arrested 935 motorists who were DWI, issued 24,699 tickets — 4,600 of which were for speeding violations. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that each day, approximately 37 people in the United States are victims of drunk driving crashes — about one person every 39 minutes. If you drink and drive, you will face jail time, the loss of your license, a higher insurance rate and dozens of unexpected expenses. Charges related to impaired driving carry fines of up to $10,000.

The New York State Police and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) asks you to commit to following these easy steps, so you can enjoy a safe holiday without jeopardizing lives on the road.