Law Enforcement Remind People to Party Safely on St. Patrick’s Day

Law Enforcement Officials are reminding people to party safely on this St. Patrick’s Day, reminding folks that “buzzed driving is drunk driving.”

Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone said, “We understand people are looking for a reason to celebrate, and we want our community members to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, but we also want to impress upon everyone the importance of safe driving. If you’ve been drinking, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely.”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019. During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day period, almost half of crash fatalities involved a drunk driver.

Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly, as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.

Police say even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage you should designate a sober driver or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact your local law enforcement office or call 911.