Law Enforcement Reminding Folks to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Responsibly

Law enforcement is reminding folks to celebrate responsibly this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said as people gather at bars and pubs today and following days, it sometimes can lead to deadly consequences if plans aren’t made to get home safely.

The NHTSA said during the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day period, more than a third (36%) of crash fatalities involved a drunk driver. From 2016 to 2020, 287 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period.

Sheriff Jim Quattrone said, “Please remember, Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. If you plan to drink this St. Patrick’s Day, plan ahead for a safe way home.”

He said even walking while intoxicated can be deadly. In 2020, 30% of the pedestrians killed in traffic crashes had blood alcohol concentrations at or above .08. Pedestrians who have been drinking should also arrange for a sober ride or for a sober friend to walk them home.

The NHTSA encourages everyone to take the following safety precautions, including:

– It’s never okay to drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or a call a ride service to get home safely.

– Never let a friend drive drunk.

– If you’re the designated driver, make sure you don’t drink so you can keep that promise of safety to yourself and your passengers.

– Don’t ride in a vehicle with a driver who has been drinking.

– And if you see a drunk driver on the road, contact your local law enforcement to report the driver.