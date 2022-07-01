Law Enforcement Reminds Drivers ‘Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving’ This Holiday Weekend

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers this holiday weekend that “buzzed driving is drunk driving.”

The Sheriff’s Office and local police agencies will be engaged in higher visibility campaigns now through July 5.

Sheriff Jim Quattrone advises people who plan to drink to plan ahead to have a sober ride.

He stated the fourth of July holiday period is consistently one of the deadliest times of the year on the nation’s roads. From 2016 to 2020, there were 901 people killed in drunk-driving crashes over the holiday period.

Quattrone asked folks to remember these tips for a safe Independence Day Weekend including: