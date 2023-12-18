Law Enforcement Warning Drivers Not To Drink & Drive This Holiday Season

Law enforcement officials are reminding drivers to think twice before drinking and driving this holiday season.

Sheriff Jim Quattrone said drivers will see officers working on a special high-visibility enforcement campaign to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving from now through January 1, 2024.

He said during the 2017-2021 December months, there were more than 4,500 people killed in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes. In December 2021 alone, 1,013 people died in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes. Men were four times more likely than women drivers to be alcohol-impaired and involved in a fatal traffic crash in December 2021.

Quattrone said, “Drivers have a choice to make: Follow the law and respect their fellow drivers by refraining from drunk driving. Or, make the choice to drive drunk, put others at risk, and risk your own mortality and wellbeing. We need a commitment from every driver to keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday.”

He continued, “Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior. It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party. There are too many resources to get you home safely. There are just no excuses for drunk driving.”

Quattrone said there are plenty of options to help impaired drivers get home safely, such as designating a sober driver or calling a taxi or rideshare. If you see a drunk driver on the road, do not hesitate to contact local law enforcement agencies.