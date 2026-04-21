Law Student From Dunkirk In The Running To Win Entrepreneur Of Impact Award

A law student from Dunkirk is in the running to win the Entrepreneur Of Impact Award.

Emily-Jane Berakah, a native of Camaroon, West Africa, graduated from Dunkirk High School, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), and is now enrolled at Ohio Northern University.

The Entrepreneur of Impact, hosted by “The People’s Shark,” Daymond John, founder of FUBU and investor on ABC’s Shark Tank, is a nationwide campaign that invites entrepreneurs ages 13+ to compete for mentorship, and a $25,000 prize while supporting national non-profit GENYOUth.

Berakah said that if she wins she will use the money to to build a functional prototypes for her ideas, fund STEM and agriculture youth development programs for orphans in Cameroon, West Africa, fund food for orphans in Cameroon, West Africa, start an entrepreneurial scholarship at Dunkirk High School and RIT; pay for her own undergrad and law school costs; donate toward her younger brother’s college education, with funds also going to her parents as a “thank you.”

To view contest participants and to vote, visit this link.