LawNY Receives $350,000 for Fair Housing Initiatives

Legal Assistance of Western New York has received $350,000 to conduct fair housing enforcement, education and outreach activities related to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing the American Rescue Plan funds to 51 agencies across the country.

Among the activities that will be conducted by the organizations is addressing discriminatory practices in under-served communities. The funds are the first ARP competitive grants that focus directly on the unequal impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on communities of color, low-income communities, and other vulnerable populations. Specific activities that will be carried out include responding to housing inquiries, investigating fair housing complaints, conducting fair housing testing, providing legal assistance, conducting education and outreach, and covering costs associated with providing services related to the pandemic.

LAW New York has offices in downtown Jamestown. People who believe they have experienced discrimination may file a complaint by contacting HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at (800) 669-9777.