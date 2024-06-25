Leathers Appointed to American Public Power Association Board’s Executive Committee

Jamestown Board of Public Utilities General Manager David Leathers has been appointed the American Public Power Association Board’s Executive Committee.

The APPA represents approximately 2,000 U.S. community-owned electric utilities that serve more than 49 million Americans. Its purpose is to advance its members and their customers’ public policy interests and provide member services to ensure adequate, reliable electricity at a reasonable price with proper environmental protection.

Currently, Leathers is a member of the national APPA board and participates on its CEO Climate Change & Generation Policy Committee. In 2020, the APPA selected Leathers as one of its national Mark Crisson Leadership and Managerial Excellence Award recipients which honors two managers annually out of all APPA member utilities.

Leathers serves as the president of the New York Association of Public Power (NYAPP). The New York Power Authority (NYPA) honored him as one of two primary NYAPP leaders participating in negotiations between NYPA, NYAPP, and the Municipal Electric Utilities Association of New York State.

A Jamestown native, Leathers joined the BPU in 2005 as a Deputy General Manager and was promoted to General Manager in 2008, after serving as Interim General Manager since 2007.