Legislature’s Administrative Services Committee Approves 1-Year Contract with CSEA

First Assistant County Attorney Pat Slagle addresses County Legislature’s Administrative Services Committee (August 15, 2022)

The County Legislature’s Administrative Services Committee has approved a one-year contract with CSEA.

First Assistant County Attorney Pat Slagle informed the committee that the contract, which is set to expire at the end of 2022, is being extended following the recent resignation of the former Human Resources Director and hiring of the new one in order to allow both sides to get everything together.

Slagle said the terms of the one-year contract include a one time bonus of $750, a 3% salary increase, and the addition of a holiday. Negotiations on the next contract will begin in February 2023.
The financial impact of the one-time bonus is estimated to be $618,930 and is based on 796 full-time employees and 28 part-time employees. It was stated at the meeting that that figure is included in the 2023 budget being currently worked on by the Finance Department.

The Administrative Services Committee also approved the extension of the county’s mortgage tax.

Both items will come before the full County Legislature for a vote on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

