Liberty, Audubon’s Bald Eagle, Has Died

Liberty, Audubon’s non-releasable Bald Eagle, has died.

The Audubon Community Nature Center announced the sad news Tuesday afternoon.

Executive Director Leigh Rovegno said Liberty’s health had been waning recently and took a turn for the worse in the past few days. Prior to a veterinary appointment, she was discovered early on the morning of October 25 by her longtime primary caretaker Thom Armella.

Liberty came to the Audubon Center from Washington State, where a local woman found her with an injured wing. The Bald Eagle spent a year in rehabilitation at the Sarvey Wildlife Care Center, but they determined that the damage to her wing would forever compromise her flight ability and deemed her to be non-releasable. She was transported to Jamestown in 2002.

Rovegno said in a statement, “Liberty’s presence touched thousands of children, families, and adults over her two decades at the Nature Center. She brought a sense of wonder and awe to all those who came to admire her. She will be dearly missed by all.”

Rovegno added that donations in memory of Liberty can be made at AudubonCNC.org/donate.