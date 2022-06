Jamestown artist and creator Bill Thomas joins WRFA’s Anthony Merchant in studio to discuss the return of Third Thursday to downtown Jamestown after taking a hiatus in 2019. The two discuss the work that goes into putting on the show, local music and local scenes, the importance of support from your community, continuing to add events beyond music to Third Thursday, the introduction of Industry Nite at Jamestown Skate Products and much more.

