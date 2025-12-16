WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Campfire Junkie – December 12, 2025

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Campfire Junkie – December 12, 2025

By Leave a Comment

Campfire Junkie makes his AOF return to perform a set right here in our studios

www.instagram.com/campfire.junkie
www.facebook.com/p/Campfire-Junkie-61551369582299
www.youtube.com/@TheCampfireJunkie


More Posts for Show: Arts on Fire

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.