WRFA’s Anthony Merchant discusses the 2022 Banff Mountain Film Festival with Roger Tory Peter Institute’s Programs and Events Manager David Niles.

The two discuss the upcoming film festivals stop in Jamestown, NY, all the breathtaking moments viewers can expect, upcoming events at RTPI and much more.

https://www.banffcentre.ca/banffmountainfestival/tour

