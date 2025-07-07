WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Eric Lindquist – July 04, 2025

Eric Lindquist stopped by the studio to talk about his local record release show at Secret Undisclosed Location and play a few songs for us in-studio

www.ericlindquist.bandcamp.com
www.facebook.com/ericbass711


