[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – John Cross November 4, 2023 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment Musician, broadcaster and music educator John Cross joined AOF host Anthony Merchant to discuss conducting the November 4th performance from the Jamestown Area Community Orchestra on.soundcloud.com/aEHZK Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Arts on Fire
Leave a Reply