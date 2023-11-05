WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – John Cross

Musician, broadcaster and music educator John Cross joined AOF host Anthony Merchant to discuss conducting the November 4th performance from the Jamestown Area Community Orchestra

on.soundcloud.com/aEHZK


