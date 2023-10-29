[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Maria Ferguson of Roger Tory Peterson Institute – October 27, 2023 October 29, 2023 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment Arts on Fire host Anthony Merchant chatted with Maria Ferguson of the Roger Tory Peterson Institute all about 3 new exhibits at RTPI as well as their Art After 5 series rtpi.org/ The Roger Tory Peterson Institute on Curtis St. in Jamestown, NY. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Arts on Fire
Leave a Reply