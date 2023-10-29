WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Maria Ferguson of Roger Tory Peterson Institute – October 27, 2023

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Maria Ferguson of Roger Tory Peterson Institute – October 27, 2023

By Leave a Comment

Arts on Fire host Anthony Merchant chatted with Maria Ferguson of the Roger Tory Peterson Institute all about 3 new exhibits at RTPI as well as their Art After 5 series

rtpi.org/

The Roger Tory Peterson Institute on Curtis St. in Jamestown, NY.


More Posts for Show: Arts on Fire

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.