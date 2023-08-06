[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root

Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root and Uprooted joined WRFAs Anthony Merchant to talk about his upcoming Jamestown performance at the Roger Tory Peterson Institute, how his songwriting process has changed over the years, Rusted Root’s platinum selling record When I Woke turning 30 in 2024, what the Pittsburgh music scene was like in the early days of Rusted Root, how the formation of Uprooted came about and much more

